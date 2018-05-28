Dutch Star Stefan de Vrij Confirms 5-Year Deal With Inter Milan

Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij has apparently completed his free transfer to Inter after confirming the deal to join the Nerazzurri.

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

The defender revealed that he has signed a five-year deal at San Siro, which will come into effect when his current contract with Lazio expires at the end of June.

“I’ve signed for Inter for five years and I think that I can improve even further in the Nerazzurri shirt so I can’t wait to get started,” De Vrij told Aggemen Dagblad while on international duty (via Forza Italian Football).

The 26-year-old's move from Lazio to their Serie A rivals Inter has been one of the worst-kept secrets in football with the transfer reported without official confirmation for several weeks.

The prospective deal even brought controversy towards the end of the season when Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi started de Vrij in the club's crunch game against Inter. Lazio lost the game 3-2 and in turn saw their Champions League spot slip away to Inter, with some Lazio fans believing that de Vrij wasn't playing to his full ability against his prospective employers.

De Vrij addressed the claims by insisting: "Everyone who knows me knows that I gave everything in that Lazio-Inter game, as I always do. I don't know if they believe that in Italy though so I turned everything off for a week and only focused on the national team."

 

