Egyptian Sports Minister Gives Positive Update on Mohamed Salah World Cup Hopes

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Khalid Abd El-aziz has claimed Mohamed Salah will be out for around two weeks but return in time for this summer's World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat on Saturday. 

The 25-year-old was forced off shortly after the half-hour mark after tangling with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in his side's 3-1 defeat, with an abundance of conflicting reports and speculation on the extent of the issue emerging in the aftermath. 

The Egyptian FA claimed they had "optimism" that their star will be available for selection, while Saudi Arabian sports administrator Turki Al-Sheikh stated the Anfield favourite would be sidelined for around two months. 

Salah himself weighed into the speculation on Twitter, revealed he was "confident" he would be able to lead Egypt in Russia this summer. 

And the country's Youth and Sports Minister El-aziz has since reaffirmed that faith, claiming via Facebook that the Premier League Golden Boot winner will be part of the travelling squad when it is announced on June 4. 


“It is expected Salah will need two weeks for treatment," he said. "He will stay in Liverpool and will have the rehab period there and then join the Egyptian team camp in Italy."

The post went on to claim that the damage to the shoulder was ligament related and that "appropriate treatment and rehabilitation" from the Reds' medical staff should see him feature in Russia. 

Egypt kick-off their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on June 16, before facing the hosts three days later and Saudi Arabia the following week. 

