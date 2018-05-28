Harry Kane Lauds Spurs Teammate and Compatriot Dele Alli as a 'Game Changer' Ahead of the World Cup

Following an impressive Premier League campaign, seeing Spurs finish third in the Premier League, newly appointed England captain Harry Kane has praised his teammate for both club and country, Dele Alli, for his 'game changing' performances throughout the 2017/18 season.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Dele made 31 goal contributions across all competitions, seeing him earn a call-up to the England squad ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur club website about his teammate, the Premier League's second highest goalscorer Harry Kane was full of praise for the 22-year-old midfielder, saying: "Dele has scored goals, assisted goals and he’s a game changer.





"He has that ability where he can change a game in a second. You saw that earlier this season at Stamford Bridge with his great run, great touch and great finish to win us the game. In the big moments in the big games he’s there - and he enjoys those moments."

Although Dele was forced to endure a number of difficult moments throughout the course of the season, Kane was quick to defend his compatriot.

"I think sometimes people lose sight of his age," added Kane. "He just has to stay positive, keep doing what he’s doing year after year and be consistent - that’s most important."