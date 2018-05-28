Harry Kane Lauds Spurs Teammate and Compatriot Dele Alli as a 'Game Changer' Ahead of the World Cup

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Following an impressive Premier League campaign, seeing Spurs finish third in the Premier League, newly appointed England captain Harry Kane has praised his teammate for both club and country, Dele Alli, for his 'game changing' performances throughout the 2017/18 season.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Dele made 31 goal contributions across all competitions, seeing him earn a call-up to the England squad ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur club website about his teammate, the Premier League's second highest goalscorer Harry Kane was full of praise for the 22-year-old midfielder, saying: "Dele has scored goals, assisted goals and he’s a game changer.


"He has that ability where he can change a game in a second. You saw that earlier this season at Stamford Bridge with his great run, great touch and great finish to win us the game. In the big moments in the big games he’s there - and he enjoys those moments."

Although Dele was forced to endure a number of difficult moments throughout the course of the season, Kane was quick to defend his compatriot.

"I think sometimes people lose sight of his age," added Kane. "He just has to stay positive, keep doing what he’s doing year after year and be consistent - that’s most important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)