Jamie Carragher Identifies Key Areas Liverpool Need to Strengthen Following UCL Final Defeat

Following their Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week, many fans will be recovering from the immense disappointment of seeing their side fall at the last hurdle in the most prestigious club competition in the world.

However, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Reds are on the verge of achieving something very special and are only "two or three additions" away from having a world class team at their disposal.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He told the Daily Telegraph's Total Football podcast: “It might be difficult for [Loris Karius] after this. Whatever happened in the final would not have changed my view that Liverpool need a goalkeeper”.

“Liverpool are very close to being a special team and it is just two or three additions to the squad that could make the difference.”

Despite Loris Karius showing a serous upturn in form in recent months, two bizarre blunders from the young German ended up being the difference between Liverpool and Madrid on the night. As such, there is speculation that a new goalkeeper could be coming in at Anfield, with Roma's Brazilian shot stopper Alisson being heavily linked with a move to Merseyside.

Total Football Podcast: Jamie Carragher on Liverpool's Champions League final defeat https://t.co/eyez9mIEwi pic.twitter.com/5fcRQe1zVI — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 28, 2018

Carragher went on to address the Reds midfield, which he also views as a problem area for Jurgen Klopp.

“Going forward I certainly think the midfield needs looking at," Carragher explained. "That will change, with Keita coming in and talk of Lyon’s captain also coming in who plays that No 10 role.

“I think we lacked something in midfield I’d say. We got to the Champions League final with that midfield three of Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, they’ve been absolutely superb – but they’re workaholics.

“The class of Real Madrid in the centre of midfield with Kroos and Modric told really We didn’t have a player who could match them on the ball. I think it’s important that we bring in a couple of bodies in that position.

“I’m sure that’s what the manager will look to do.”