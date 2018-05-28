Man Utd Legend Slams Loris Karius After UCL Final Nightmare & Urges Liverpool to Sign New Goalkeeper

Paul Scholes has slammed Liverpool's Loris Karius after his horror show in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, saying the Reds need to look to improve the goalkeeping position this summer.

The former Manchester United midfielder told Sporting Life he felt Jurgen Klopp would be "desperate" to sign a new goalkeeper after the performance of his current shot-stopper in the final.

Karius made two glaring mistakes during the 3-1 defeat to Madrid in Kiev on Saturday which ultimately cost Liverpool the trophy - despite also making several good stops during the match.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old first threw the ball directly against Real forward Karim Benzema when under no real pressure and then, later in the second half, fumbled a long distance strike by Gareth Bale into his net.

"I think Liverpool know that they needed to strengthen the goalkeeping position anyway. I think they've know that for quite some time," said Scholes speaking at an official UEFA Champions League final viewing party at London's Sky Garden.

"Will this speed up the process? You'd have to think so. I think they'll be desperate for a goalkeeper. I know [Klopp] has shown faith in Karius but I don't think he's of the quality needed if you're going to win the Champions League, if you're going to win a Premier League.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"We always found in our teams, we needed a top goalkeeper, there's no doubt about that, and I think Liverpool are the same."

The Salford-born midfielder said he felt teams require top-class goalkeepers to win major trophies, and he felt the German just wasn't of that calibre.

Scholes won the Champions League twice as a Manchester United player, first with Peter Schmeichel in goal in 1999 and then Edwin van der Sar in 2008.