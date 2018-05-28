German side RB Leipzig are preparing to make a bid for Everton's Ademola Lookman this summer, after he impressed on loan last season.

Lookman joined Leipzig in January and has a stint to remember, registering four assists and five goals - one of which came on his debut.

The 20-year-old old is set to undergo talks with the new Everton manager to see if he has a future at Goodison Park. Marco Silva is favourite to become the Toffees next boss, although nothing has yet been confirmed by the club.

Leipzig's sporting director has previously made his intentions clear stating that he would like to sign Lookman, and the Liverpool Echo claim that the German outfit are looking to do just this in the summer.

While Lookman ended up moving to Leipzig in January, Everton were supposedly desperate for their young charge to stay in England and showcase his talents on loan with Derby County. However, he forced through a loan move to Germany and appears vindicated in his decision.

Lookman himself failed to rule out a move to Leipzig and revealed after a 3-0 loss to Mainz, via Bundesliga.com: "I've been asked this question so many times.

My loan is until the end of the season and I'm focused until the end of the season. Whatever happens, happens. It's out of my control."