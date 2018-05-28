Report: RB Leipzig Eyes Full Transfer for Everton Loan Star Ademola Lookman

German side RB Leipzig are preparing to make a bid for Everton's Ademola Lookman this summer, after he impressed on loan last season.

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

German side RB Leipzig are preparing to make a bid for Everton's Ademola Lookman this summer, after he impressed on loan last season.

Lookman joined Leipzig in January and has a stint to remember, registering four assists and five goals - one of which came on his debut.

The 20-year-old old is set to undergo talks with the new Everton manager to see if he has a future at Goodison Park. Marco Silva is favourite to become the Toffees next boss, although nothing has yet been confirmed by the club.

Leipzig's sporting director has previously made his intentions clear stating that he would like to sign Lookman, and the Liverpool Echo claim that the German outfit are looking to do just this in the summer.

While Lookman ended up moving to Leipzig in January, Everton were supposedly desperate for their young charge to stay in England and showcase his talents on loan with Derby County. However, he forced through a loan move to Germany and appears vindicated in his decision.

Lookman himself failed to rule out a move to Leipzig and revealed after a 3-0 loss to Mainz, via Bundesliga.com: "I've been asked this question so many times. 

My loan is until the end of the season and I'm focused until the end of the season. Whatever happens, happens. It's out of my control."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)