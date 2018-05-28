Report Claims That Inter Are Chasing Fiorentina's Italian International Federico Chiesa

May 28, 2018

Internazionale are reported to be chasing Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa as Luciano Spalletti looks ahead to next season.

Spalletti is urging the club to sign Chiesa, and the Inter manager is rumoured to be desperate to bring the winger to the San Siro.

The winger played a total of 36 games for Fiorentina, and the youngster is regarded as one of Italy's most promising players. He scored six goals last term and also had nine assists to his name.

Football Italia have reported that Inter are keen to sign the 20-year-old, who would join new recruits Lautaro Martinez, Stefan de Vrij and Kwado Asamoah.

However, Fiorentina are rumoured to be demanding €60m for their prized asset as they are understandably reluctant to see the youngster depart the club.

Napoli are also rumoured to be interested in Chiesa, but the Nerazzurri are reported to be the favoured side for the 20-year-old to join.


However, Chiesa isn't the only player linked with a move to Inter in recent weeks. Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Dembele could also find himself on the way to the San Siro with Inter understood to be interested in the Belgian.

Interest in the player is high, however, and once again Italian rivals Napoli are also keen on signing the midfielder - who Spurs are not intent on selling.

