Roma Signs Croatia Rising Midfield Star Ante Coric to 5-Year Deal

AS Roma have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid Ante Coric on a five-year deal, the club confirmed on Monday.

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

AS Roma have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid Ante Coric on a five-year deal, the club confirmed on Monday. 

The 21-year-old, who has been linked to Premier League sides in the past, is believed to have set Giallorossi back around €6m, although it is thought there are several clauses within the deal which could increase the initial figure. 

“I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs," the midfielder said, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account. "I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of.”

During his short career, Coric has been likened to players of Luka Modric's ilk, with former Dinamo Zagreb youth coach Zoran Mamic claiming to Uefa.com in 2015: "He is a greater talent than Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic were at his age."

The talented youngster is renowned for his technical ability, deft touch, excellent dribbling skills and varied passing range, and has already secured three international caps for Croatia - but he is not part of their traveling party to Russia this summer. 

The agreement also includes a clause where if the playmaker leaves Roma before 2020, Zagreb would be guaranteed 10% of his sell-on fee.

