The USMNT faces off with Bolivia in a friendly in Chester, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tim Weah and Josh Sargent highlight the United States squad, as the youngsters on the American team have an opportunity to impress interim coach Dave Sarachan.

Bolivia failed to make the World Cup as well and has lost two of its last three matches, including a 1-0 loss to Curaçao in March.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: Monday, May 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMas

