VIDEO: Section of Liverpool Fans Heckle Manchester United Star Upon Arrival at UCL Final in Kiev

It's no secret that Liverpool fans aren't exactly fond of anything associated with Manchester United. The two English clubs have a long-running rivalry, perhaps the most fierce in the entirety of the Premier League.

As such, anyone connected with the Red Devils, who ended the 2017/18 season trophy-less, will have been willing Real Madrid on to victory when Los Blancos faced Liverpool in the Champions League final last week.

One such spectator who would have wanted Madrid to win more than many was United and former Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to watch the pinnacle of European club football.

However, the Belgian's approach to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium did not go unnoticed, with a section of Liverpool supporters taking the time to ensure Fellaini knew exactly what they thought of him as he made his way into the stadium.

People saying "disgusting from lfc fans" when Fellaini arrived at the #UCL final last night......What so you saying you wouldn't do the same to a Liverpool player?pic.twitter.com/bkCA15J1GJ — UtdHQ_ (@UtdHQ_) May 27, 2018

Aside from Fellaini being an ex-Evertonian, as well as current Manchester United player, he is viewed as a rather contentious figure in the Premier League, with the big midfielder notorious for using his elbows against his opponents, and as such, the reception the Belgian received was less than welcoming.

As the 30-year-old United man made his way into the stadium, a section of Liverpool fans approached him and proceeded the goad and hurl a number of verbal obscenities his way.

While many are deploring the way in which the Liverpool fans in question acted, there are a number of contrarians who believe a Reds player would receive the same kind of treatment at a United game, just as any player who attended a rival's game would.

Meanwhile, following five years of service at Old Trafford, Fellaini is being linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer, with the Belgian having won three major honours throughout his time with United.