VIDEO: Section of Liverpool Fans Heckle Manchester United Star Upon Arrival at UCL Final in Kiev

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

It's no secret that Liverpool fans aren't exactly fond of anything associated with Manchester United. The two English clubs have a long-running rivalry, perhaps the most fierce in the entirety of the Premier League.

As such, anyone connected with the Red Devils, who ended the 2017/18 season trophy-less, will have been willing Real Madrid on to victory when Los Blancos faced Liverpool in the Champions League final last week.

David Ramos/GettyImages

One such spectator who would have wanted Madrid to win more than many was United and former Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to watch the pinnacle of European club football.

However, the Belgian's approach to the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium did not go unnoticed, with a section of Liverpool supporters taking the time to ensure Fellaini knew exactly what they thought of him as he made his way into the stadium.

Aside from Fellaini being an ex-Evertonian, as well as current Manchester United player, he is viewed as a rather contentious figure in the Premier League, with the big midfielder notorious for using his elbows against his opponents, and as such, the reception the Belgian received was less than welcoming.

As the 30-year-old United man made his way into the stadium, a section of Liverpool fans approached him and proceeded the goad and hurl a number of verbal obscenities his way.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While many are deploring the way in which the Liverpool fans in question acted, there are a number of contrarians who believe a Reds player would receive the same kind of treatment at a United game, just as any player who attended a rival's game would.

Meanwhile, following five years of service at Old Trafford, Fellaini is being linked with a move away from the Red Devils this summer, with the Belgian having won three major honours throughout his time with United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)