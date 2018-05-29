How to Watch Argentina vs. Haiti: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Argentina vs. Haiti in an international friendly on Tuesday, May 29.

By Scooby Axson
May 29, 2018

Argentina continues its World Cup preparation when it takes on Haiti in an international friendly in Buenos Aires.

For Argentina, Lionel Messi is expected to suit up for the match, while Jorge Sampaoli continues his search for a No. 1 goalkeeper as Sergio Romero has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury.

Haiti did not qualify for the World Cup, but it does have four victories in its last six matches in international competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, ;weekly on FuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

