Ronaldo or Bale? UEFA Panel Picks Champions League Goal of the Season

UEFA Technical Observers have named Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus as the best goal in the Champions League this season.

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

UEFA Technical Observers have named Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus as the best goal in the Champions League this season, placing it ahead of the bicycle kick that teammate Gareth Bale scored in the final against Liverpool.

Bale's effort, which came just moments after the Welsh winger had emerged from the bench, was the winning goal for Los Blancos to secure an unprecedented 13th European title as Liverpool were unable to find a second equalizer. Bale then added a third for Real.

But, despite the timing, the UEFA Technical Observers still felt Ronaldo's goal was better, describing it as "An extraordinary display of technique and athleticism."

The summary of Bale's goal, which ranked second, read, "The crucial goal to make it 2-1 in the final, another brilliant acrobatic finish."

Both Bale and Ronaldo each saw other goals of theirs feature in the top 10, both in group games against Borussia Dortmund as chance would have it.

Gonzalo Higuain's goal for Juventus against Tottenham in the last 16 placed third, with Antoine Griezmann fourth for his effort against Roma in the group stage, and Edin Dzeko fifth for netting against Chelsea, also in the group stage.

The panel of UEFA's Technical Observers that deliberated over the goals consisted of David Moyes, Christian Chivu, Jerzy Engel, Thomas Schaaf, Mixu Paatelainen and Peter Rudbaek.

Disagree with the panel's choice? Fans can still vote for their choice of Champions League Goal of the Season in an online vote on UEFA's official website,

