Brighton Defender Set to Join Steven Gerrard's Rangers After Difficult Debut Premier League Season

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Having already added one Premier League star in Scott Arfield, Steven Gerrard is now targeting another in Brighton defender Connor Goldson, with the centre back set to move to Rangers this summer.


According to the Mirror, Rangers are close to finalising the £3m deal after seeing their first two offers rebuffed, with the Premier League defender being offered a £20,000-a-week contract.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Gerrard has been eager to add to his side since taking his first managerial role and their defence remains a key area of concern. Rangers only have two senior centre halves on the books, with squad options thin in that area, and Gerrard will now make it a summer priority.

Goldson joined Brighton in 2015, becoming a regular in his first season before complications kept him out of action. In 2017, Goldson was diagnosed with a heart defect and the defender had to undergo major surgery that kept him on the sidelines for the best part of a year.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

He returned to action in time to make three appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season but remains firmly behind Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk in the pecking order. With Brighton also adding Nigerian centre half Leon Balogun to the squad this summer, it seems like the perfect time for Goldson to depart.

Goldson is reportedly a boyhood Liverpool fan and is excited at the prospect of linking up with Gerrard, a certified Reds legend who won the Champions League and made over 700 appearances for the Anfield club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rangers are still in the process of recapturing their former glory after the club was liquidated in 2012. Following successive promotions back to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have struggled to compete with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers finished third last season as Celtic helped themselves to a seventh consecutive title, with the large scale of the challenge facing Gerrard and his team next season evident.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)