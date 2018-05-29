Brighton Defender Set to Join Steven Gerrard's Rangers After Difficult Debut Premier League Season

Having already added one Premier League star in Scott Arfield, Steven Gerrard is now targeting another in Brighton defender Connor Goldson, with the centre back set to move to Rangers this summer.





According to the Mirror, Rangers are close to finalising the £3m deal after seeing their first two offers rebuffed, with the Premier League defender being offered a £20,000-a-week contract.

Gerrard has been eager to add to his side since taking his first managerial role and their defence remains a key area of concern. Rangers only have two senior centre halves on the books, with squad options thin in that area, and Gerrard will now make it a summer priority.

Goldson joined Brighton in 2015, becoming a regular in his first season before complications kept him out of action. In 2017, Goldson was diagnosed with a heart defect and the defender had to undergo major surgery that kept him on the sidelines for the best part of a year.

He returned to action in time to make three appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season but remains firmly behind Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk in the pecking order. With Brighton also adding Nigerian centre half Leon Balogun to the squad this summer, it seems like the perfect time for Goldson to depart.

Goldson is reportedly a boyhood Liverpool fan and is excited at the prospect of linking up with Gerrard, a certified Reds legend who won the Champions League and made over 700 appearances for the Anfield club.

Rangers are still in the process of recapturing their former glory after the club was liquidated in 2012. Following successive promotions back to the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have struggled to compete with Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers finished third last season as Celtic helped themselves to a seventh consecutive title, with the large scale of the challenge facing Gerrard and his team next season evident.