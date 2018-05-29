Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Moves for Adrien Rabiot & Fabian Ruiz as Napoli Rebuild Begins

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti's reign at Napoli looks set to start with two exciting new signings, as the club are believed to be nearing deals with wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Real Betis youngster Fabian Ruiz.

Ancelotti's arrival into the Serie A outfit offers a signal of intent from the club - that they're ready to build on their second place finish last season, and challenge once again for the title. Though the Naples side came close last term, an array of summer transfer will certainly help Ancelotti get the job done, and he looks keen to press on with business.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to CalcioNapoli24, the club have submitted a formal offer for Rabiot, to the tune of €29m. Rabiot, upon hearing of Ancelotti's interest, immediately told his representatives to engineer a move to Serie A. Both sides of the transfer are happy for the deal to go through, and at this point it seems only a matter of time before something concrete is worked out.

A similar situation exists for Fabian, reported by Corriere dello Sport. Real Betis have told Napoli to stump up €30m for the 22-year-old. Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis is happy to pay the money, but will obviously try to lower the initial number proposed.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

What's more, Fabian also wants the move despite qualifying for the Champions League with his current side this term.


Should both deals for Rabiot and Fabian go through, Napoli's midfield will be even more solid than it already is, and the club might be able to consider parting ways with both Jorginho and Marek Hamsik - with both players rumoured to be unsettled at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)