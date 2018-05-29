Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Moves for Adrien Rabiot & Fabian Ruiz as Napoli Rebuild Begins

Carlo Ancelotti's reign at Napoli looks set to start with two exciting new signings, as the club are believed to be nearing deals with wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Real Betis youngster Fabian Ruiz.

Ancelotti's arrival into the Serie A outfit offers a signal of intent from the club - that they're ready to build on their second place finish last season, and challenge once again for the title. Though the Naples side came close last term, an array of summer transfer will certainly help Ancelotti get the job done, and he looks keen to press on with business.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to CalcioNapoli24, the club have submitted a formal offer for Rabiot, to the tune of €29m. Rabiot, upon hearing of Ancelotti's interest, immediately told his representatives to engineer a move to Serie A. Both sides of the transfer are happy for the deal to go through, and at this point it seems only a matter of time before something concrete is worked out.

A similar situation exists for Fabian, reported by Corriere dello Sport. Real Betis have told Napoli to stump up €30m for the 22-year-old. Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis is happy to pay the money, but will obviously try to lower the initial number proposed.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

What's more, Fabian also wants the move despite qualifying for the Champions League with his current side this term.





Should both deals for Rabiot and Fabian go through, Napoli's midfield will be even more solid than it already is, and the club might be able to consider parting ways with both Jorginho and Marek Hamsik - with both players rumoured to be unsettled at the club.