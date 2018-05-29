Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Explains Why He's So Excited to Have Signed Fabinho From Monaco

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho's character and ability are what make him a fantastic signing for the Reds.



The Brazilian completed his move to Anfield on Monday night (to be announced officially on July 1) seemingly from out of nowhere.

"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool." 👍



The boss on why he's so excited about Fabinho signing: https://t.co/6AUt4XUyjg pic.twitter.com/hX49UVnLKk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2018

The versatile star joins on a 'long term' contract after the two teams agreed a fee of £44m, and fans are absolutely thrilled with the signing since he was highly coveted.



Klopp shares that excitement, and has been speaking to Liverpool's official website about his latest acquisition. He said: "We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think.



"His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

"He has a lovely family also - adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have - in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team - means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.



"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play '6, '8' and '2'. This is cool.



"He is tactically very strong and football smart. I think he improves our squad and there aren’t that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high."

The 24-year-old, who won Ligue 1 in 2016/17, is seemingly a replacement for Emre Can, who looks all set to leave the club to join Juventus .



Things are looking good for Liverpool, who will also welcome Naby Keita to the first team after his move was agreed last summer. And Lyon's Nabil Fekir is also being strongly linked.