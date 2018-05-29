Liverpool Star Ragnar Klavan Left Out of Estonia Squad to Recover From 'Long-Term Health Problem'

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Liverpool centre half Ragnar Klavan has been left out of the Estonia squad for their upcoming friendlies against Lithuania, Latvia and Morocco in order to recover from a reported 'long-term health problem'.

Klavan featured 29 times for the Reds this season, seven of which appearing from the bench. However, his last outing for the Reds only came at the beginning of May - the Champions League semi-final encounter away to Roma, whereby Jurgen Klopp's men fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, the Estonia captain had not been reported injured by Liverpool, and his omission from team selections was only tactical. As a result, the news that the centre back has been left out of Estonia's latest squad announcement comes as a surprise.

It appears that whatever the health injury is, the 32-year-old has been waiting until the end of the season before moving to rectify his problem. Without World Cup football to miss out on  (through Estonia's failure to qualify), the three international friendlies he will miss are of little importance.

As of yet, there is no word from Klavan's club regarding any specific length of time that he will be missing from action. 

Since making his debut in 2003 as a 17-year-old, Klavan has gone on to represent his country an incredible 124 times. In true centre back fashion, he's only managed three goals in that entire time.

It wasn't until 2012 - nine years after making his debut - that the five time Estonia player of the year captained his nation for the first time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)