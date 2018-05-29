Liverpool Star Ragnar Klavan Left Out of Estonia Squad to Recover From 'Long-Term Health Problem'

Liverpool centre half Ragnar Klavan has been left out of the Estonia squad for their upcoming friendlies against Lithuania, Latvia and Morocco in order to recover from a reported 'long-term health problem'.

Klavan featured 29 times for the Reds this season, seven of which appearing from the bench. However, his last outing for the Reds only came at the beginning of May - the Champions League semi-final encounter away to Roma, whereby Jurgen Klopp's men fell to a 4-2 defeat.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, the Estonia captain had not been reported injured by Liverpool, and his omission from team selections was only tactical. As a result, the news that the centre back has been left out of Estonia's latest squad announcement comes as a surprise.

It appears that whatever the health injury is, the 32-year-old has been waiting until the end of the season before moving to rectify his problem. Without World Cup football to miss out on (through Estonia's failure to qualify), the three international friendlies he will miss are of little importance.

🇪🇪 Ragnar Klavan has been left out of the Estonia squad for their clashes with Lithuania, Latvia and Morocco while he recovers from a "long-term health problem," @eestijalgpall have announced. #LFC pic.twitter.com/eaNLQ06q7F — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) May 29, 2018

As of yet, there is no word from Klavan's club regarding any specific length of time that he will be missing from action.

Since making his debut in 2003 as a 17-year-old, Klavan has gone on to represent his country an incredible 124 times. In true centre back fashion, he's only managed three goals in that entire time.

It wasn't until 2012 - nine years after making his debut - that the five time Estonia player of the year captained his nation for the first time.