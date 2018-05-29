Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Porto right back Diogo Dalot after meeting the 19-year-old's €20m buyout clause.

According to Telegraph journalist Jason Burt, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with the Dragoes and have struck agreeable terms with Dalot himself.

The acquisition of the young Portuguese defender will ostensibly see Manchester United's defensive issues at right back remedied, with the young defender being viewed as an ideal understudy to Antonio Valencia by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

United will have been keen to get the deal for Dalot over the line quickly after being beaten to the signature of long-term midfield target Fabinho by Liverpool on Monday, with a number of other top European clubs taking an interest in the Portuguese youngster, including Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli and Spanish super clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After an impressive 2017/18 campaign, which saw him break into Porto's first team, Dalot went on to make seven first team appearances for the Portuguese champions, including a Champions League appearance in a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Fast over the ground, an imposing figure on the ball, and with excellent end product in attack, the youngster provided two first team assists in Liga NOS and seems to be an exciting acquisition for the Red Devils, with the red side of Manchester having seemingly recruited a long-term solution to their defensive woes on the right flank.