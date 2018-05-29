Marcelo Warns Club Hierarchy That He Will Follow Cristiano Ronaldo Out the Door if Star Leaves

Real Madrid left back Marcelo is said to have shocked Los Blancos chiefs by informing the club that he will follow Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Bernabeu if the Portuguese attacker leaves the club this summer.

Ronaldo sparked transfer rumours after the Champions League final had come to an end, and Real had won their fourth European trophy in five years. The 33-year-old told reporters that we'll soon hear from him regarding to his Real Madrid future, hinting that an exit could very well be on the cards.

And now, Marcelo has worsened the situation by telling the club's hierarchy that he too will depart the club is Ronaldo leaves. That is, according to Don Balon.

The pair have made quite the team working down the left flank over the course of the last few years, and Marcelo's reaction is sure to have caused a stir within the club.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez is also said to have told the defender that he will not be letting either player go this summer.

Another player on the Madrid fringes is Gareth Bale. The Welshman, along with Ronaldo, has also claimed that he may be looking to leave the club this summer having received very little game time over the course of the season.

Reports are claiming that Zinedine Zidane is happy to let the 29-year-old leave, but it will cost any potential buyer a hefty fee of £200m. That, coupled with his £600,000 per week wages, spells a huge amount of money for an injury prone player that has already peaked.

Manchester United are believed to be the team most likely to sign Bale.