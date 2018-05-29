Mohamed Salah Has No Ill Will for Sergio Ramos, Liverpool Doctor Says

Liverpool’s physiotherapist Rubén Pons has claimed that Mohamed Salah harbors no ill feelings against Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Liverpool’s physiotherapist Rubén Pons has claimed that Mohamed Salah harbors no ill feelings against Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos following the Egyptian's injury in the Champions League final. 

Liverpool were the better of the two teams in the opening exchanges but their dominance was ended midway through the first half when Salah was forced off with suspected ligament damage to his shoulder after tangling with Ramos. 

After the game, Ramos sent his commiserations to Salah via Twitter, posting: "Sometimes football shows you its good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. Get well soon Mo Salah."

Nevertheless, some fans from Merseyside and Egypt lambasted the Spain international for his role in Salah's injury, although the player himself holds no hard feelings against the 32-year-old - according to Liverpool's physiotherapist. 

“Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos. I don’t think he is angry with him, it was an accidental challenge,” Pons told El Partidazo del COPE.

“Salah is more animated and is much more optimistic. It is not a very common injury between outfield players, maybe more among goalkeepers.”

Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Salah said he was confident he would be fit in time for the World Cup, tweeting: "It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

The Egyptian forward has since travelled to Spain to undergo treatment on the troubled shoulder and will be hopeful of featuring in Egypt's World Cup opener to Uruguay on 15 June. 

 

