Nabil Fekir Responds to Fabinho's Transfer Plea After Midfielder Completes Liverpool Move

Fabinho, who completed his £40m move to Liverpool on Monday night, was quick to speak of his desire to see fellow Ligue 1 star Nabil Fekir join him at Anfield.

The Monaco midfielder was confirmed as the Reds' first summer signing, with the club paying an initial £39.3m, rising to a potential £43.7m for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old had been monitored by a number of top European clubs with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United all thought to have held an interest in the player.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Liverpool will now look to further strengthen their squad, with Nabil Fekir thought to be a high up on Jurgen Klopp's list of targets.





Rated at £60m, the Lyon playmaker is seen by Klopp as a genuine replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho after completing a stunning campaign in France. Fabinho has seen enough of the Frenchman and is keen to see the 24-year-old join him at Anfield.

"Yes," he told RMC Sport. "He is a very good player, of international level. In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has demonstrated things. It's been a few years since he demonstrates his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Fekir, who scored on Monday in his France's 2-0 victory over Republic of Ireland, has remained coy about his future.





Quizzed after the match in the Stade de France about speculation linking him to a move to Liverpool, he said: "If Fabinho is to be my future teammate? I will discuss my future after the World Cup, not before. If I will sign somewhere before the World Cup? Honestly, I don't know."