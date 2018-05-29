Nabil Fekir Responds to Fabinho's Transfer Plea After Midfielder Completes Liverpool Move

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Fabinho, who completed his £40m move to Liverpool on Monday night, was quick to speak of his desire to see fellow Ligue 1 star Nabil Fekir join him at Anfield.

The Monaco midfielder was confirmed as the Reds' first summer signing, with the club paying an initial £39.3m, rising to a potential £43.7m for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old had been monitored by a number of top European clubs with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United all thought to have held an interest in the player.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Liverpool will now look to further strengthen their squad, with Nabil Fekir thought to be a high up on Jurgen Klopp's list of targets.


Rated at £60m, the Lyon playmaker is seen by Klopp as a genuine replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho after completing a stunning campaign in France. Fabinho has seen enough of the Frenchman and is keen to see the 24-year-old join him at Anfield.

"Yes," he told RMC Sport. "He is a very good player, of international level. In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has demonstrated things. It's been a few years since he demonstrates his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Fekir, who scored on Monday in his France's 2-0 victory over Republic of Ireland, has remained coy about his future.


Quizzed after the match in the Stade de France about speculation linking him to a move to Liverpool, he said: "If Fabinho is to be my future teammate? I will discuss my future after the World Cup, not before. If I will sign somewhere before the World Cup? Honestly, I don't know."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)