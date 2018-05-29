Napoli President Admits Antonio Conte Was Close to Joining the Club Before Ancelotti's Appointment

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted he held several talks with Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte about taking over from Maurizio Sarri at the Stadio San Paolo.

According to reports from the Italian Journalist Tancredi Palmeri, the 69-year-old Film Producer and Club Chairman admitted he had conversations with Conte about joining Napoli, but talks broke down around potential transfers. 

The Italian has had a tumultuous season at Stamford Bridge, and is widely acknowledged to be departing this summer, with Napoli's outgoing boss Maurizio Sarri ironically the club's primary target to replace him.

However, after Conte's insistence over a number of personal transfer targets, De Laurentiis eventually opted for the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. 

Chelsea fans will be all too aware of their current tactician's penchant for fresh faces, and the wrath he can produce when this desire is not fulfilled. In that sense, it was probably a smart move for the president to be realistic with him about their transfer aspirations.

Instead, 58-year-old Ancelotti has singed a three year contract with the Neapolitan side as the club's new Head Coach. Despite officially replacing Sarri, the 59 year old is technically still under contract with the Serie A side untile 2020, thus forcing Chelsea to shell out at least €4m to secure his services

With Sarri poised to replace him, and Ancelotti already installed at Napoli, Conte's potential landing spots are dwindling by the day. While Milan seemingly still retain interest, the same transfer constraints are likely to arise considering their cloudy financial future. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)