PSG Superstar Neymar Dismisses Real Madrid Links & Provides Fitness Update Ahead of World Cup

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, insisting he is focussed on a huge summer with Brazil.

Seldom has the 25-year-old been out of the news this year regarding a blockbuster transfer to the Bernabeu this summer, with reports gathering pace just a short time after joining PSG for £198m.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

His time in Paris has been dogged by stories of his disruptive influence and inflated ego, and he allegedly had issues with Unai Emery and Edinson Cavani.

Before his metatarsal injury in February, Neymar has been in sizzling form on the pitch for PSG, which has only increased speculation that he could move to Real Madrid.

But the player has now moved to deny the links, after recently claiming that it all gets very tiresome for him. Speaking to reporters Brazil's football confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, he said as quoted by ESPN: "My focus is Brazil, people are talking nonsense and that is not worth answering."

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

Neymar also offered an update on his recovery, and reckons he should be fully fit just in time for the World Cup. He said: "Physically I am well, my foot is fine. I am adapting to a few things. I still feel some discomfort, but it is not something that will trouble me.

"[I'm] Not 100 percent yet. But that comes with time. It is normal that I have this fear of making complete movements. Let's take it easy, there are still many days until the [World Cup] opener and I will be 100 percent then."

Despite Neymar's comments, Real Madrid may still make a move for the star, with the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale unclear after comments the duo made in the aftermath of the Champions league final.

