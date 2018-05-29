REVEALED: How Mohamed Salah Reacted in Liverpool Dressing Room After UCL Final Injury

Following Liverpool's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, fans of the Egyptian national team have been tenuously awaiting news regarding the injury that Mohamed Salah sustained in the first half of the match.

After a promising first half hour of football from the Reds, Salah was hurled to the ground in a challenge from Sergio Ramos, resulting in the Liverpool talisman dislocating his shoulder and having his night ended prematurely.

As the 25-year-old forward departed the field, he was visibly distraught, with tears streaming down the Egyptian's face after being forced to vacate the field early.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

And according to Liverpool physiotherapist Ruben Pons, Salah remained in a highly emotional state long after he descended the Stadio Olimpiyskiy steps and headed for the treatment table, as reported by Spanish news outlet Marca.

He said: "We knew that it was something serious as soon as [Salah] fell on the ground because he never complains, we were afraid of the worst.

"We were in the field until the break, I was devastated, I tried to transmit calmness. I told him that nothing could be done and that he did not worry too much, it was time to look for solutions and not to regret because things did not work.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We were watching the game, we were looking at social networks and the security was telling us the result, Madrid has scored, we equalised.

"When we came back, the game was over, the whole team had changed and prepared for riding the team bus, we helped him change because he could not do it alone and we went to the airport."

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed after missing out on their sixth European Cup title to Real Madrid, however the blow will have been somewhat softened by their recent acquisition of AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho on Monday.