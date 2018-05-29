West Ham Seek Second Loan Deal for Joao Mario as Inter Hold Out for a Permanent Deal

West Ham are hoping to agree another loan deal for Inter midfielder Joao Mario which would see the Portuguese international extend his stay at the London stadium for the 2018/19 season.

The 25-year-old is currently away with his national side preparing for this summer's World Cup in Russia. The midfielder, who was on the scoresheet yesterday in Portugal's 2-2 draw with Tunisia, spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan with the Hammers.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Mario scored twice for the east London club in 15 appearances and endeared himself to former manager David Moyes and the club's fans due to his high work rate - a quality that was dearly lacking among the West Ham squad before his arrival.

According to the Evening Standard, while West Ham are keen on a loan, Inter would prefer to cash in on Mario and have demanded a fee somewhere in the region of £26m.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Whether or not the Hammers will be willing to sign Mario on a permanent basis remains to be seen, however West Ham chairman David Gold has pledged to back newly appointed manager Manuel Pellegrini in the transfer market as the Chilean coach looks to add four or five new signings.





Speaking to West Ham TV at the end of the season, Mario reflected on what has been a thoroughly enjoyable time in London with West Ham, whilst also looking forward to what the future holds.

“For me it’s been an amazing experience. I want to say thank you to West Ham for everything they’ve done, my teammates, and my coaches.

“I’m really happy with the last six months and we will see what happens.”