West Ham United Set to Appoint Malaga's Mario Husillos as New Head of Recruitment

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

West Ham are close to announcing the appointment of Mario Husillos as the club's new head of recruitment, according to the Daily Mail

Husillos will leave his position as Malaga's sporting director after the Boquerones were relegated from La Liga. The Argentine's role at the club has been under heavy scrutiny since their relegation from Spain's top division, although his relationship with newly appointed West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is thought to be one of the key reasons why the east London club are keen to hire him. 

Pellegrini and Husillos forged their close relationship during their time working together at Malaga. With the help of his sporting director, the former Manchester City boss signed and developed a number of now establish players, including Santi Cazorla, Isco, Nacho Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Juanmi and Jesus Gamez. 

Husillos returned to Malga at the start of the season, but his eight January signings failed to prevent Malaga's relegation to the Segunda Division.

West Ham, on the other hand, have been without a head of recruitment since Tony Henry was sacked in earlier in February after claiming the club would no longer sign African players as they are known to 'cause mayhem' when not selected.

As per the report, the Hammers are in advanced discussions with Husillos and his appointment could be confirmed imminently. The Argentine is expected to play a key role in the club's summer recruitment policy alongside Pellegrini. 

West Ham finished 13th in the league table and nine points off relegated Swansea. Nevertheless, the relationship between the club and fans has become increasingly fractious since the move to the London Stadium, and the club's owners will be expected to spend in the summer window. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)