Arsenal in Pole Position to Sign Jean-Michael Seri After Nice Agree £35m Price Tag

Arsenal are leading the race to sign transfer target Jean-Michael Seri after his club Nice agreed to sell the midfielder for £35m.

Seri has been linked with a move to the Gunners ever since Unai Emery was appointed as the new Arsenal manager and now it seems that they could get their man.

Emery has been a long-term admirer of the Ivorian, having considered signing him for Paris Saint-Germain last January only for financial fair play rules stopping the move from happening.

Andy Astfalck/GettyImages

The player has been linked with both Borussia Dortmund and Napoli in recent weeks, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking on TalkSport yesterday, claims that Arsenal are in pole position for the midfielder's signature, as reported by The Daily Express:

"I'm being led to believe that there's an agreement with his club that he will be allowed to leave for £35 million.

"I'm told that Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are interested, but quite importantly the player's preference is to come to the Premier League, I think that's where he wants to shine.

"Arsenal are interested, there has been a long-standing history of the people at Arenal being interested when they've been at previous clubs. Potentially, I think if Emery had his way, he could be his first signing."

Seri was a stand out player for Nice this past season, having a pass success rate of over 90 per cent.

With his qualities on the ball, a move to Arsenal may be the perfect fit for the 26-year-old and Arsenal will hope to get the deal done as soon as possible.