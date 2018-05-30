Arsenal in Pole Position to Sign Jean-Michael Seri After Nice Agree £35m Price Tag

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Arsenal are leading the race to sign transfer target Jean-Michael Seri after his club Nice agreed to sell the midfielder for £35m.

Seri has been linked with a move to the Gunners ever since Unai Emery was appointed as the new Arsenal manager and now it seems that they could get their man.

Emery has been a long-term admirer of the Ivorian, having considered signing him for Paris Saint-Germain last January only for financial fair play rules stopping the move from happening. 

Andy Astfalck/GettyImages

The player has been linked with both Borussia Dortmund and Napoli in recent weeks, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking on TalkSport yesterday, claims that Arsenal are in pole position for the midfielder's signature, as reported by The Daily Express:

"I'm being led to believe that there's an agreement with his club that he will be allowed to leave for £35 million.

"I'm told that Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are interested, but quite importantly the player's preference is to come to the Premier League, I think that's where he wants to shine.

"Arsenal are interested, there has been a long-standing history of the people at Arenal being interested when they've been at previous clubs. Potentially, I think if Emery had his way, he could be his first signing."

Seri was a stand out player for Nice this past season, having a pass success rate of over 90 per cent. 

With his qualities on the ball, a move to Arsenal may be the perfect fit for the 26-year-old and Arsenal will hope to get the deal done as soon as possible.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)