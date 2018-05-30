Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Mohamed Salah's Fitness Ahead of Egypt's World Cup Opener

Mohamed Salah's availability for the group stages of the World Cup remain enveloped in uncertainty after conflicting reports emerged over his time of recovery from outlets in Egypt and France.

The Liverpool forward sustained a shoulder injury midway through the first half of the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, casting immediate doubt over his availability for his nation's first World Cup in 28 years.





Egypt's opener against Uruguay is scheduled for June 15, and according to Egyptian outlet FilGoal, Salah requires three weeks to fully recover from his shoulder ligament injury - which ensures he is on a race against time.

@FilGoal Exclusive – @mosalah needs 3 weeks to completely heal from his shoulder injury, might play against Uruguay and sources close to him are "100% confident" he will play against Russia.https://t.co/f9HRe6iehA pic.twitter.com/eYhlFkS5Pn — FilGoal (@FilGoal) May 29, 2018

The report claims a source close to the player feels Salah might recover in time to play against Uruguay, whereas he is "100% confident" that the 25-year-old will feature in Egypt's second group game against Russia on June 19.





In France, however, L'Equipe put Salah's recovery period at "three to four weeks", after receiving word from one of Liverpool's physiotherapists, Ruben Pon.





Pon told Marca, via Reuters: “He is sad about what happened but is totally focused on recovery, seeing when he can be ready.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

“In principle it will be between three and four weeks but we will try to reduce those dates, that’s the big goal."





That timescale would mean Salah could be unavailable up until June 23 if his recovery requires the full four weeks - casting doubt over his availability in his country's group games which span from June 15 to June 25.





Salah, who has notched 46 goals for both club and country so far this season, will undoubtedly be trying everything he can to return to full fitness in time to represent his country after scoring the penalty which sealed Egypt's place in Russia this summer.