Gareth Bale Willing to Take Pay Cut to Ensure Spurs Return as Man Utd Stall on Big Money Signing

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could be willing to take a hefty pay cut to rejoin Tottenham this summer amid uncertainty over his future in the Spanish capital, according to reports.

The Welshman has been attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with rumours over his future at the Santiago Bernabéu fueled even further following his comments in the aftermath of their Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The frequent talk of a potential move to Manchester United has unsurprisingly reared its head once again, although these recent links with a switch to Old Trafford appear to have more substance than in previous seasons.


But Bale has also been linked with a move to his former side Tottenham this summer. 


The Independent claim that the 28-year-old would even be willing to take a pay cut to return to north London, although Spurs would only be able to offer Bale a £200k a week contract - less than half of what he is earning in contractual and commercial deals in Madrid.

Despite his willingness to return to north London if the opportunity arises, Bale is said to still view Manchester United as his prefered destination this summer.


But United manager José Mourinho is understood to be sceptical about launching a move for Bale this summer, with the Portuguese coach believed to have reservations about the club's willingness to spend in excess of £300m in transfer fees and wages on just one player.

