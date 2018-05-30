Huddersfield Star Aaron Mooy Reveals He Snubbed Advances From Abroad Ahead of Premier League Arrival

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has revealed that several clubs in Asia wanted to sign him before he joined Premier League champions Manchester City in 2016.

The 27-year-old now plies his trade at the John Smith's Stadium following a successful initial loan spell, with the Terriers now thriving in the Premier League under David Wagner.

The Australian's path to the Premier League has taken some time though, with the midfielder starting off his career at Bolton Wanderers, before moving north of the border to join St Mirren in 2010.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It was not until Mooy enjoyed a successful four year stint playing for Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City in the A-League that he started to get noticed for his talents, with Mooy revealing, as reported by the The Huddersfield Daily Examiner, that a number of sides in Asia wanted to sign him, prior to his arrival at City.

"It took four years in Australia for something good enough to pop up. There was clubs in Asia interested in me and I decided to just stick it out to the end of the season and it turned out Manchester City wanted to invest in me. It gave me a pathway back to Europe."

Although his stint at the Etihad didn't pan out as planned, Mooy has thrived at Huddersfield, first on-loan during their Championship promotion campaign, and again last season in the top flight. The Australian went on to reveal his pride at making the grade in England's top tier.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Growing up in Australia, Premier League's pretty much the only thing on television. I always watched it, always wanted to do it and I remember the day, my first game, not that long ago.

"I had so much happiness inside. I was 25 when I left Australia to play in the Premier League and no matter what happens from now, I'll be very, very proud of what I did."

Mooy now has a World Cup to look forward too this summer, with Australia paired with France, Denmark and Peru in Group C.

