Italian Reporter Claims Man Utd Will Complete Fred Deal 'Soon' as Final Details Are Thrashed Out

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Manchester United failed to add silverware to their trophy cabinet last season, and did not meaningfully challenge Manchester City's dominance at the top of the Premier League table. 

Though Jose Mourinho is not wasting any time in the transfer market this summer to ensure his side closes the 19-point gap that separated them from the Premier League champions. The Red Devils boss is set to make Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred one of his first signings of the window, with the deal "ready to be finalised" - at least according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old has been called up to the Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, meaning Mourinho will want to complete the transfer before the tournament kicks off. Italian reporter Romano has claimed on Twitter that the deal worth in the region of £50m is ready to be finalised soon. 

Fred is a naturally gifted midfielder, and has impressed in Ukraine in a deep-lying role. He would likely partner Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in Manchester United's midfield. The added defensive solidity that he would bring would likely see Pogba relieved of many of his defensive duties, allowing United's talisman to shine in a more free role. 

Fred scored four goals and grabbed seven assists for Shakhtar last season, which would make his forward contribution the third highest in the United central midfield, with only Pogba and Lingard having more goals and assists this season.

Manchester City were also reportedly in the market for Fred's services, but Pep Guardiola did not see the need to add another midfielder to his squad, thus making United the frontrunners for the talented midfielder's signature. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)