Italian Reporter Claims Man Utd Will Complete Fred Deal 'Soon' as Final Details Are Thrashed Out

Manchester United failed to add silverware to their trophy cabinet last season, and did not meaningfully challenge Manchester City's dominance at the top of the Premier League table.

Though Jose Mourinho is not wasting any time in the transfer market this summer to ensure his side closes the 19-point gap that separated them from the Premier League champions. The Red Devils boss is set to make Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred one of his first signings of the window, with the deal "ready to be finalised" - at least according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have finalized Fred deal for 50M. He’s going to have medicals and sign his contract soon. 🇧🇷🔴 #MUFC #transfers #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2018

The 25-year-old has been called up to the Brazil squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, meaning Mourinho will want to complete the transfer before the tournament kicks off. Italian reporter Romano has claimed on Twitter that the deal worth in the region of £50m is ready to be finalised soon.

Fred is a naturally gifted midfielder, and has impressed in Ukraine in a deep-lying role. He would likely partner Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in Manchester United's midfield. The added defensive solidity that he would bring would likely see Pogba relieved of many of his defensive duties, allowing United's talisman to shine in a more free role.

ready to be finalized soon! — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2018

Fred scored four goals and grabbed seven assists for Shakhtar last season, which would make his forward contribution the third highest in the United central midfield, with only Pogba and Lingard having more goals and assists this season.

Manchester City were also reportedly in the market for Fred's services, but Pep Guardiola did not see the need to add another midfielder to his squad, thus making United the frontrunners for the talented midfielder's signature.