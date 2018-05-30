J-League Mistakenly Announce Fernando Torres Arrival Before Swiftly Deleting the Post

Fernando Torres was accidentally announced as a Sagan Tosu player before the post was swiftly taken down. The Spaniard has recently been linked with a move to MLS, but it appears that the J-League may be his most likely destination now.

With the former Atletico Madrid striker's contract finished, Torres is now a free agent, and is allowed to discuss his next move with whomever he chooses. At this point in his career, the former Liverpool and Chelsea forward is unlikely to join a top tier side - instead, he's expected to cash in on what his right foot still offers and take a journey away from Europe.

And now, it seems that Japan is the destination to where that journey leads, with the J-League website accidentally confirming his arrival at Sagan Tosu. The post was taken down, but screenshots have been kept (though written in Japanese, obviously).

Sagan Tosu are currently stuck in second to last place in the Japanese league 15 games - accumulating only 13 points in that time. The arrival of the Spaniard would likely be a very welcomed one at this point in time.

Compatriot Andres Iniesta has only just made his way over the same country with Vissel Kobe, and Torres would become the second Spaniard in a week to make the move out to Japan.

It was also reported last week that Torres was in discussions with MLS outfit Chicago Fire over the possibility of the forward become the club's third 'designated player' - whether or not that option is still on the cards remains to be seen.