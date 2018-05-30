Luis Suarez Sends Heartfelt Message to Mohamed Salah After World Cup Injury Blow

Luis Suarez has sent a heartfelt message to Mohamed Salah following his shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final, where he admitted he is desperate to go toe-to-toe with the Egyptian star in their respective opening game at the World Cup this summer.

Uruguay will face off against Egypt on June 15, but Salah's involvement remains in doubt after he fell awkwardly in a tackle in the first half of Liverpool's European Cup final defeat to Real Madrid.

Salah is expected to feature against Russia in Egypt's second game at the summer tournament, but the 25-year-old faces a race against time to recover in time to face the former Liverpool talisman's Uruguay.

Barcelona's Suarez sent Salah his best wishes and said he is eager to play against the man who has been in devastating form this season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions.

"When a colleague is injured and more in the type of match where he got injured, prior to the debut of a World Cup it is difficult and complicated to be in the situation that he is," Suarez said, via the Mirror.

"When I play, I want the best opponents in front of me to show that Uruguay is better, not for our rival to be better but for Uruguay to win against the best.

"That's why I would like him to recover so that he can enjoy a World Cup which is going to be incredible."

The Uruguayan international reflected on his own battle for World Cup fitness after going under the knife before the 2014 World Cup, forcing him to miss his country's opening game against Costa Rica before returning to score a brace in the victory over England.

He added: "He [Salah] is in a situation that I went through four years ago, so I do not wish it on anyone."