Report: Man City Has €50M Deal for Napoli Star Jorginho

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could very well be a Manchester City player by the end of the week.

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could very well be a Manchester City player by the end of the week. The Brazil-born Italian has been on Pep Guardiola's radar for some time, and recent weeks have seen reports emerge of City heavily ramping up their interest in the 26-year-old.

Pep Guardiola admitted at the end of his team's record breaking season that there is no need for an abundance of signings this summer - only a few new faces will make their way to the Etihad. While the club continue to be linked with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez, Jorginho is another name expected to join the club.

And now, according to CalcioNapoli24 writer Claudio Russo, the midfielder's transfer could be done before the week is over, with both teams agreeing on a fee for the player.

The Serie A outfit turned down City's first bid of €45m - instead demanding €55m for their man. However, it seems the two have met in the middle and the Citizens look set to sign Jorginho for €50m with bonuses included in that figure.

All that's left to do now before City begin talks with the player himself is for Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli to discuss the move with Jorginho's entourage.

While the news will be devastating to Napoli fans - Jorginho has proved himself a key figure for the club - the blow will be softened by the club's latest transfer links.

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be keen on both Adrien Rabiot and Fabian Ruiz. The players want the move respectively, and deals for each looks very feasible - especially with the funds gained from Jorginho's sale.

