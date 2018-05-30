New PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Reportedly Eyeing Reunion With Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Thomas Tuchel looks set to try and tempt former player Ousmane Dembele to join him at new club Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old Barcelona winger played under the German at Borussia Dortmund, before his move to the Catalan club.

The Frenchman has struggled in his first season with La Blaugrana, spending much of the campaign out with a thigh injury.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Tuchel was appointed as PSG manager following the departure of Unai Emery from the Parc des Princes, and is looking the strengthen the squad ahead the 2017/18 season.

Dembele was a key performer under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund between 2016 and 2017, and the 44-year-old is said to be keen to re-establish that relationship this summer in Paris.

A fresh start could massively help the young French prospect too, who has managed just three goals in 17 league appearances since his move to La Liga.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona would likely be looking to recoup a significant amount of the £138m they paid to sign him from Dortmund, but PSG are no strangers to big-money signings - especially from Barcelona, who they paid £198m to activate Neymar's release clause in 2017.





Neymar himself looks set to exit the French capital this summer, with Real Madrid touted as his destination, and Dembele could offer Tuchel the perfect replacement on the wing.





The newly-appointed German also looks set to bring in a new central defender, with Clement Lenglet looks set to join the Parisian club.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Tuchel's summer signings will be made with European success in mind, after PSG's owners have become increasingly frustrated at the high-spending side having never passed the quarter-final stage of the competition.





Tuchel is lauded for his tactical approach to management, and demonstrates a change in approach for PSG in the hopes that it will prove more fruitful in Europe than previous years.

As part of that change, Tuchel is also expected to bring his own style and touch to the club, and additions like Dembele and Lenglet could be just the beginning of a summer of change in the French capital.