Newcastle United Fans Furious as Promising Defender Is Reportedly Looks Set to Leave the Club

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the news that exciting young centre back Chancel Mbemba is reportedly on his way out of the club.

Belgian news outlet Voetbalkrant are reporting that Mbemba has agreed a deal to return to Belgium and sign for Anderlecht, the club from which Mbemba joined Newcastle United. He is waiting for Newcastle and Anderlecht to reach an agreement on his transfer fee, after already agreeing terms on a contract with the Belgian side.

Newcastle have reportedly offered both Mbemba and goalkeeper Matz Sels to Anderlecht in a deal worth around £9m. Sels made 37 appearances on loan at Anderlecht last season, and many fans seem happy to see Sels leave the club, but remain disappointed that Mbemba could join him.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Mbemba arrived at St. James' Park in 2015, and was seen as quite a coup from Newcastle, as Mbemba had been very highly rated across Europe. He featured heavily in his first season at the club, before falling down the pecking order as Newcastle were relegated to the Championship. Mbemba managed 13 appearances in the 2016/17 season, before only making 11 appearances this season.

The likes of Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark and club captain Jamaal Lascelles have all been well ahead of Mbemba in Rafa Benitez's estimations, but fans are still disappointed that the Congolese international looks to be leaving the club.

Mbemba is leaving and I am gutted. Unreal player #NUFC — Curt (@CThorpe27) May 29, 2018

mbemba is one of our best defenders and hasn't been given the chance he deserves https://t.co/CzJjqscG1t — Keanan Proctor (@keananproctor7) May 30, 2018

After winning promotion from the Championship last season, Rafa Benitez guided Newcastle to a 10th place finish in the Premier League this season, and is idolised by many of their fans after he remained committed to Newcastle throughout their struggles.

Still feal sorry about this. I think he can be a very good defender. He has a very good timing to disarm the rival, has pace...But let's trust in Rafa — Henrique Netto (@henriquenettoo) May 29, 2018

Fans believe that Benitez has earned their trust, and they will therefore accept his decision to sell Mbemba, should the Congolese defender leave the club. Benitez is looking to raise funds for the transfer window this summer, and supporters of Newcastle will be eagerly waiting to see who Benitez can entice to the club.