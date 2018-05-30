Nottingham Forest Confirm Return of Former England International Defender Michael Dawson

Nottingham Forest have revealed that Michael Dawson will be returning to the club this summer ahead of next season, signing a two-year-deal at the City Ground.



His current contract with Hull City is set to expire this summer, and the club revealed on their official website that he will re-join Nottingham Forest upon the expiry of his contract

Speaking in his first interview back with the club, Dawson stated his ambition for the club ahead of his arrival.

He said: “I’m coming home. 13-and-a-half-years ago I left to go and play in the Premier League and that is where I want this football club to be in 12 months’ time.”



Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The 24-year-old began his career at the City Ground having come up through the youth ranks at the club. He spent four years as a member of the first team and made 91 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, before Tottenham Hotspur came calling in 2004.



The defender signed for Spurs for around £8m and went on to spend 11 seasons at White Hart Lane, winning the League Cup in 2008 and gained international recognition during his time with the club, representing England on four occasions.

🏠 Welcome back!#NFFC are delighted to announce that defender Michael Dawson will rejoin the club this summer.#ThatLovingFeelinghttps://t.co/RLcfgrftax — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 30, 2018

He has just completed his fourth season with Hull City and is now set to return to the club where it all began for him. He brings a wealth of experience with him having made over 300 Premier League appearances, as well as having valuable experience playing in the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.



Having finished 17th in the Championship last season, Aitor Karanka would have been keen to add some experience to his side ahead of next season as he looks to lead his side back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.