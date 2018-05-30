Report Reveals Heartbreaking Reaction of Loris Karius' Girlfriend After UCL Final Disaster

Loris Karius' Champions League final nightmare put a stake in the heart of all associated with Liverpool Football Club, but the impact had far reaching effects on those near and dear to the German stopper.

Two catastrophic errors from the 24-year-old ensured Liverpool fell to defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday, and whilst Karius went to apologise and ask for forgiveness to the Anfield faithful after the final whistle with tears in his eyes, another heartbreaking scene played out in the stands.

An excerpt from Simon Hughes' article from The Independent cast a light on the devastation for those watching from the sidelines in Kiev as Karius' mum was seen holding his 'sobbing' girlfriend throughout and after the final.





Hughes then goes on to describe how Jurgen Klopp's wife, Ulla Sandrock, made her way down to the pair to offer reassurance to the heartbroken pair.

Chapeu to @Simon_Hughes__ for bringing to life the personal horror of it all. https://t.co/W5YNjkkTlp pic.twitter.com/rLd1NxZQFH — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) May 28, 2018

He wrote: "The sight of his mother staring into middle distance, looking away from the game while it was still going on as she held his sobbing girlfriend prompted Klopp's wife Ulla to move a few rows and try to offer some reassurance.

"At the end of the game, while Karius lay on the floor the three women - all of them connected by the desperation of it all - stood there, wrapped in each other's arms."

The moments which elicited such responses from Karius and his family came after the stopper gifted Karim Benzema the opening goal after throwing the ball onto the strikers' foot before fumbling Gareth Bale's long range effort to end Liverpool's hopes of lifting their sixth European Cup.

The 24-year-old did receive applause from the Liverpool fans inside the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, but his performance has cast serious doubt over his future in the number one position at Anfield.

The Reds have since been linked with the likes of Roma's Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, and most recently Lazio stopper Thomas Strakosha.