Report Reveals Heartbreaking Reaction of Loris Karius' Girlfriend After UCL Final Disaster

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Loris Karius' Champions League final nightmare put a stake in the heart of all associated with Liverpool Football Club, but the impact had far reaching effects on those near and dear to the German stopper.

Two catastrophic errors from the 24-year-old ensured Liverpool fell to defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday, and whilst Karius went to apologise and ask for forgiveness to the Anfield faithful after the final whistle with tears in his eyes, another heartbreaking scene played out in the stands. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

An excerpt from Simon Hughes' article from The Independent cast a light on the devastation for those watching from the sidelines in Kiev as Karius' mum was seen holding his 'sobbing' girlfriend throughout and after the final. 


Hughes then goes on to describe how Jurgen Klopp's wife, Ulla Sandrock, made her way down to the pair to offer reassurance to the heartbroken pair.

He wrote: "The sight of his mother staring into middle distance, looking away from the game while it was still going on as she held his sobbing girlfriend prompted Klopp's wife Ulla to move a few rows and try to offer some reassurance.

"At the end of the game, while Karius lay on the floor the three women - all of them connected by the desperation of it all - stood there, wrapped in each other's arms." 

The moments which elicited such responses from Karius and his family came after the stopper gifted Karim Benzema the opening goal after throwing the ball onto the strikers' foot before fumbling Gareth Bale's long range effort to end Liverpool's hopes of lifting their sixth European Cup. 

The 24-year-old did receive applause from the Liverpool fans inside the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, but his performance has cast serious doubt over his future in the number one position at Anfield. 

The Reds have since been linked with the likes of Roma's Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, and most recently Lazio stopper Thomas Strakosha

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)