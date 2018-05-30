Sergio Ramos Makes Feelings Clear to Cristiano Ronaldo After Star's Shock Comments on Madrid Future

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Sergio Ramos has reportedly sought to assume his captain’s responsibilities at Real Madrid off the pitch as much as he asserted his authority on it during Los Blancos’ Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Following that match, in the immediate aftermath and celebrations of their record-breaking success, Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo took the opportunity to pour doubt on his future at the Bernabeu.

According to Marca, Ramos immediately reacted to Ronaldo’s actions by reproaching the Portuguese for his actions, having deemed his comments to be inappropriate during such a time for the club. The Madrid captain apparently stepped in to remind Ronaldo to ‘take a step back’ in amongst the celebrations.

The iconic forward declared publicly that he was considering his future in the Spanish capital, having failed to score in the showpiece event in Kiev and largely overshadowed by substitute and fellow attacking star Gareth Bale in the match.

Ronaldo’s comments came as a surprise so soon after his side’s triumph, and the report claims that Ramos made his feelings on the matter clear immediately after becoming aware of the bombshell that his teammate had sought to drop on the proceedings.

“It isn’t good what you have done, it wasn’t the right time to say it,” Ramos reportedly told Ronaldo. “Wait. Do not insist. You have to take a step back and we will help you.

“We are with you, but you must help too.”

Ronaldo responded by recognising that the timing of his comments was poorly judged, but ultimately did little to provide reassurances over his future in Madrid.

The Portuguese once again stormed the scoring charts for his side this season, scoring a combined 41 goals in 40 appearances between La Liga and the Champions League. However, his failure to register a strike in the final against Liverpool and Gareth Bale’s show-stealing performance are only likely to further fuel uncertainties over Ronaldo’s future.

Ramos, meanwhile, delivered a true captain’s contribution from the heart of Madrid’s defence in Kiev, as he fought tooth and nail with Liverpool’s fearsome front line to keep his side in the ascendancy.

It is said that Ramos also feels it his duty to assert an authority and solve problems among his teammates. The Spaniard’s reported dressing down of Ronaldo only furthers his image as Madrid’s natural leader and the focal point of Zinedine Zidane’s squad, both on and off the pitch.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)