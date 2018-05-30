Sergio Ramos Makes Feelings Clear to Cristiano Ronaldo After Star's Shock Comments on Madrid Future

Sergio Ramos has reportedly sought to assume his captain’s responsibilities at Real Madrid off the pitch as much as he asserted his authority on it during Los Blancos’ Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Following that match, in the immediate aftermath and celebrations of their record-breaking success, Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo took the opportunity to pour doubt on his future at the Bernabeu.

According to Marca, Ramos immediately reacted to Ronaldo’s actions by reproaching the Portuguese for his actions, having deemed his comments to be inappropriate during such a time for the club. The Madrid captain apparently stepped in to remind Ronaldo to ‘take a step back’ in amongst the celebrations.

The iconic forward declared publicly that he was considering his future in the Spanish capital, having failed to score in the showpiece event in Kiev and largely overshadowed by substitute and fellow attacking star Gareth Bale in the match.

Ronaldo’s comments came as a surprise so soon after his side’s triumph, and the report claims that Ramos made his feelings on the matter clear immediately after becoming aware of the bombshell that his teammate had sought to drop on the proceedings.

“It isn’t good what you have done, it wasn’t the right time to say it,” Ramos reportedly told Ronaldo. “Wait. Do not insist. You have to take a step back and we will help you.

“We are with you, but you must help too.”

Ronaldo responded by recognising that the timing of his comments was poorly judged, but ultimately did little to provide reassurances over his future in Madrid.

The Portuguese once again stormed the scoring charts for his side this season, scoring a combined 41 goals in 40 appearances between La Liga and the Champions League. However, his failure to register a strike in the final against Liverpool and Gareth Bale’s show-stealing performance are only likely to further fuel uncertainties over Ronaldo’s future.

Ramos, meanwhile, delivered a true captain’s contribution from the heart of Madrid’s defence in Kiev, as he fought tooth and nail with Liverpool’s fearsome front line to keep his side in the ascendancy.

It is said that Ramos also feels it his duty to assert an authority and solve problems among his teammates. The Spaniard’s reported dressing down of Ronaldo only furthers his image as Madrid’s natural leader and the focal point of Zinedine Zidane’s squad, both on and off the pitch.