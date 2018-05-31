Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Dismisses Talk of PSG Move & Insists World Cup Is His Sole Focus

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he is only thinking about the World Cup.

The Frenchman had another fine season in 2017/18, the same of which cannot be said for most his teammates as the Blues limped to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League football for next season.

The majority of first team stars disappointed but Kante again proved why is one of the world's top midfielders with some tenacious displays in midfield.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Reports have been rife that French champions PSG want to snap Kante up, but the former Leicester City man refused to be drawn on the links when they were recently put to him.

As quoted by the Metro, he said: "I have not been approached specifically by clubs. It’s my agent who manages these things.

"Today, I’m in Chelsea and I do not worry about what’s going on around it. I'm preparing for the World Cup, I only have that in mind."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 2017 PFA Player of the Year would not come cheap, with the Blues supposedly having slapped an £88m price tag on their man.

That could be a bit of a deterrent for PSG, who have to fork out £166m to sign Kylian Mbappe on a permanent deal from Monaco following the clubs' agreement last summer.

That said, Chelsea have to make do with Europa League football next season, whereas their French counterparts can boast Champions League action, so it will be interesting to see if Kante considers that after the World Cup.

