Everton have confirmed the much anticipated appointment of Marco Silva as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old has been Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's No. 1 one target ever since Ronald Koeman was dismissed as Toffees boss in October last year. Moshiri has had to wait to get his man however, after Watford refused to sanction a move for the highly rated boss - with Everton instead appointing Sam Allardyce on a two-year deal.

With Allardyce now relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the Premier League season, speculation has been rife that Silva would finally take over the position. A deal has now struck to allow him to take over at Goodison Park, despite Everton being at loggerheads with Watford for the best part of a month negotiating a compensation fee.

“I’m really proud to be the new Everton manager,” Silva told Evertontv. “I’m excited and I’m really happy to take this big challenge for us as a club and for me as a manager.

“We have a lot of work to do in this next month and it is important to prepare everything in the right way. But there will be even more important work to do from the start of pre-season into the first Premier League match of next season.

“We want to build a great connection between the squad and the fans, and I’m sure that with our attitude and demands of commitment then our style of play will see that, I believe.

🔵 | Marco Silva has revealed his pride at being appointed Everton manager and his resolve to build a winning side with a winning style and a deep connection between the team and Evertonians. #WelcomeMarco



👉 https://t.co/KdjrshH9lx pic.twitter.com/qgdWb2M5Wy — Everton (@Everton) May 31, 2018

“Everton is a really ambitious club and that is what I want. What we are seeing now are good changes at the Club. The Club is changing its approach. But one thing we cannot change and nobody wants to change is the huge history and ambition of the Club.

“Everybody knows Everton’s history. When you are a club like Everton, you only have one solution - to aim to win. In football it is impossible to win every match but we must do everything to show in every game that we have ambition. That is what I want and I’m sure we will show that every single week.”

Silva has effectively been a free agent since the end of January, after Watford opted to replace him with Javi Gracia following a significant drop in form. His departure from the Hornets came amidst a wave of controversy though, with Everton accused at the time of making an illegal approach for the former Hull manager.

Despite those problems, the Portuguese tactician's progressive style of coaching is said to fit the philosophy that owner Moshiri wishes to impress upon the club, with the board also hoping that his appointment will help restore harmony among the club's frustrated fanbase.

Silva's appointment, coupled with the arrival of Marcel Brands as the Toffees new sporting director, is expected to herald a new era at Goodison Park, as the club look to re-establish themselves as contenders for European qualification year after year.