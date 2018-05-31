Man Utd 'Lodge Official Bid' for Real Madrid Superstar as Mourinho Warns Against Overspending

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Manchester United are putting together an attractive financial package to try and lure Gareth Bale to Old Trafford, and have reportedly tabled a bid for the player.

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho shares Ed Woodward's vision of signing the Welshman and, as reported by El Confidencial, has lodged a bid. The report claimed United are prepared to pay the Welshman an eye-watering €35m-a-year.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It would appear Mourinho means business this summer as he seeks to close the gap between his side and Manchester City. There are around seven first team stars he wishes to sell, with Fred, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Toby Alderweireld and Diogo Dalot the rumoured incomings.

Real Madrid superstar Bale would certainly be the marquee signing though, and his exploits in the Champions League final against Liverpool will mean he won't come cheap. Apparently Florentino Perez now wants at least €150m for the winger. Whether United's bid is anywhere near that is currently unclear.

The Sun however report that Mourinho does not want to see United overspend in their pursuit of the Cardiff-born star, with the boss said to have instructed the club to not blow as much as £200m on the transfer fee.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There's a decent chance of the 28-year-old actually leaving the Bernabeu this summer, after he confirmed in an interview straight after the final that he needs to be playing regularly, and that he has been fit for most of this season for Zinedine Zidane to choose him.

United have been linked with a move for Bale for years, but could finally get their man this time with Anthony Martial reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman supposedly turned down the offer of a new deal over his lack of game time recently, and could fetch a nice sum in the transfer market to help fund any move for Bale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)