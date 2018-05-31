Nabil Fekir Tells Lyon President He Wants Liverpool Move as Reds Prepare to 'Intensify' Pursuit

Coveted Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has informed the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas that he wants to sign for Liverpool now, despite some loose interest from Bayern Munich.

It would appear the Frenchman's proposed move to Anfield is growing closer after weeks of speculation, with the some reports suggesting the Reds have actually lodged a £60m bid, although this is disputed by the Mirror, who simply state the club will 'intensify their pursuit' of the player.



PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir had an outstanding season in 2017/18, scoring 18 goals and tabling six assists in Ligue 1. He was Lyon's shining light, and he has placed himself firmly in the shop window as a result of his fine form.

The 24-year-old is seen as the successor to Philippe Coutinho, who departed the club in January to join Barcelona.

Liverpool fans were concerned when the Brazilian left but the team actually managed well enough without him, and now it looks like they could be about to sign his replacement.

▶️ #Fekir a dit au Président Jean Michel #Aulas qu'il veut rejoindre Liverpool !

▶️ #Liverpool veut acheter l'international français avant la Coupe du monde. pic.twitter.com/s6ZbfUJ2O3 — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) May 31, 2018

This despite reports that German giants Bayern Munich are also now in the running to sign him, with Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat and Thiago Alcantara all having been deemed 'sellable'.

Liverpool would surely be able to trump Bayern with a greater bid and financial package, but stranger things have happened in football, and there is a growing French contingent at the Bavarians with Franck Ribery, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman all in the first team.

But it's expected the Reds will really step up their pursuit of Fekir in the next few days, with



sporting director Michael Edwards to hold talks with Lyon officials.