Nabil Fekir Tells Lyon President He Wants Liverpool Move as Reds Prepare to 'Intensify' Pursuit

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Coveted Lyon forward Nabil Fekir has informed the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas that he wants to sign for Liverpool now, despite some loose interest from Bayern Munich.

It would appear the Frenchman's proposed move to Anfield is growing closer after weeks of speculation, with the some reports suggesting the Reds have actually lodged a £60m bid, although this is disputed by the Mirror, who simply state the club will 'intensify their pursuit' of the player.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir had an outstanding season in 2017/18, scoring 18 goals and tabling six assists in Ligue 1. He was Lyon's shining light, and he has placed himself firmly in the shop window as a result of his fine form.

The 24-year-old is seen as the successor to Philippe Coutinho, who departed the club in January to join Barcelona.

Liverpool fans were concerned when the Brazilian left but the team actually managed well enough without him, and now it looks like they could be about to sign his replacement.

This despite reports that German giants Bayern Munich are also now in the running to sign him, with Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat and Thiago Alcantara all having been deemed 'sellable'.

Liverpool would surely be able to trump Bayern with a greater bid and financial package, but stranger things have happened in football, and there is a growing French contingent at the Bavarians with Franck Ribery, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman all in the first team.

But it's expected the Reds will really step up their pursuit of Fekir in the next few days, with

sporting director Michael Edwards to hold talks with Lyon officials.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)