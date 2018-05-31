'Our Next Captain': Liverpool Fans are Loving What Star Player Is Doing While on International Duty

Liverpool fans all over social media are loving what their Brazilian number nine Roberto Firmino has been getting up to on international duty. The forward has just finished the best goalscoring season of his career with the Reds, firing 27 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, and has now been seen shaking hands with long-term Liverpool target Alisson.

AGENT BOBBY 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/UKg6Ky5SF4 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 30, 2018

The Brazilian shot-stopper has enjoyed a superb season with current employers AS Roma, helping steer them to a 3rd place finish in Serie A and their first Champions League semi final in nearly 30 years, and has been linked with a number of top clubs as a result.

Liverpool fans, however, are hoping that he chooses Merseyside as his preferred destination, and the recent signing of fellow Brazilian international Fabinho, as well as recent images of Firmino with the goalkeeper only adds fuel to the fire.

