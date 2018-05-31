Report Claims Man City Icon Sergio Agüero Is 'Tired' at Club & Eyes Shock Atlético Madrid Return

A report has claimed that Manchester City icon Sergio Agüero is tired of life at the Etihad Stadium, and could look to make a sensational return to his former club Atlético Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to AS, the Argentine ace is rumoured to have grown jaded at City, and is concerned that he is no longer an invaluable asset, given the wealth of talent the Premier League champions now possess. Atlético Madrid are likely to jump at the chance to sign their former star, and could be in the hunt for a new striker if they sell Kevin Gameiro this summer.

Agüero joined City from Atléti in 2011, and has gone on to become a club legend following seven seasons of goalscoring excellence. The 29-year-old has is now the club's all time record scorer, and his last gasp goal against Queen's Park Rangers in 2012 handed City their first league title in 44 years.

The former Independiente youth star also enjoyed a fine spell with Atléti, scoring 101 goals in 234 appearances. With his 30th birthday looming, Agüero may well look to make another big move this summer, and a return to Los Colchoneros could be a major boost for Diego Simeone's side, as they look to overhaul Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race for the title.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In other news, City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that he has no interest in signing Real Madrid star Isco this summer, despite rumours linking the Spanish star to the club. The Catalan coach suggested that Los Blancos' asking fee would be too lofty to be financially viable for City, who have become renowned for their big spending approach under Guardiola.