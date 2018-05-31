World, Meet Merlin: Premier League Release Official Nike Football Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

The Premier League have officially unveiled the ball that will be used for the 2018/19 season, made up of only four panels, with use of All Conditions Control Technology, and added grooves to increase aerodynamics. Meet Merlin.

In past days, footballs were made up of an enormous 32 panels. For the first time ever, this season's top flight ball will use only four. Less panels means less stitching. Less stitching means less hard spots and more sweet spots - which must surely also mean more goals?

According to the league's official website, Nike has broken down another boundary in the inclussion of All Conditions Control (ACC) technology, which, theoretically, should mean better first touches on the ball in all weather conditions - skidded passes along wet grass should cause problems no more.

Debossed grooves and 3D ink in the ball itself should also mean that the ball gets better flight than ever before, and the colours of white, black, blue, purple and yellow is said to give players a better chance at being able to determine spin, drop and speed of the Merlin.

Alongside all of that, it's absolutely stunning, and coming to a Premier League pitch near you in August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)