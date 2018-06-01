Huddersfield Confirm Signing of Leicester Goalkeeper Ben Hamer on Free Transfer

June 01, 2018

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer is set to join the club as a free agent on 1 July.

The 30-year-old shot stopper is set to arrive at the John Smith's Stadium upon the expiry of his contract with the Foxes, seeing the English goalkeeper sign a three-year deal with the Terriers.

Speaking on the signing on the Terriers' official club website, Huddersfield boss David Wagner said: “Ben’s arrival adds more quality to our already strong goalkeeping department under Paul Clements.

“He is well known to Paul and also played with our First Team Coach Andrew Hughes at Charlton Athletic and both have given him glowing references as a goalkeeper and as a person, which is very important to us.

“I’ve spoken with Ben and he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all. Jonas Lössl had a fantastic first season at the Club and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal for me and the team.”

Throughout the course of the 2017/18 campaign, Hamer played a total of nine games for Leicester, keeping three clean sheets in the process, two of which came in the Premier League.

