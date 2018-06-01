Juventus Star Alex Sandro Offered 5-Year Deal as Serie A Champions Look to Fend Off Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Juventus have made a contract extension offer to Alex Sandro as they look to prevent the Brazilian full back from leaving the club this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Sandro, and a report on Thursday claimed that the 27-year-old could be one of three players sold by Juve to fund a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

But Goal Italia claim that Juventus have made a new contract offer to Sandro and will expect a decision imminently as they try to get their summer business underway early.

The offer would extend Sandro's current deal at the Turin club, which is set to expire in 2020, until 2023. It would also see the Brazilian earn €5m per year.


Juventus are determined not to lose another defender, having said goodbye to Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci last summer. Stephan Lichtsteiner is set for the exit door as well, with Arsenal favourites to sign the Swiss player.

"We will meet with the representatives of Alex Sandro soon and I think it is desirable to renew the contract," said Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta. Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici will pursue Sandro relentlessly until he puts pen to paper.

United are looking to strengthen on both sides of the back four, with Sandro their favoured left back and Porto's Diogo Dolot their preferred choice at right back.

Sandro joined Juventus from Porto in 2015 and has gone on to make 114 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring nine times.

