Real Madrid Star Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Zinedine Zidane While One Is Notably Quiet

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Real Madrid players have been paying emotional tributes to Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman stepped down as the club's manager on Thursday.

Zidane's resignation came just five days after leading Real to an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League title - their 13th European Cup in total.

Club captain Sergio Ramos, German midfielder Toni Kroos and star player Cristiano Ronaldo were among those who led the tributes to Zidane, with Ronaldo captioning a picture of himself and Zidane: "I just feel proud to have been your player. Mister, thank you for so much."

Brazilian defender Marcelo wrote: "Mr. Zizou. I learned a lot by your side! I have enjoyed as a child every workout, every advice! You're very special to me! You have made history with your work, your dedication, passion and especially with your humility! Thank you Mister."

Champions League final goalscorer Karim Benzema said of his countryman: "I had not had the pleasure of playing with you brother but I had the immense honor to have you as a coach so I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given me and brought."

Spanish midfielder Isco wrote: "It has been an honour to work with you, to learn every day and to win all together because you have managed to make this team something historic... I wish you the best."

Keylor Navas, Casemiro, Dani Carvajal and Achraf Hakimi also thanked Zidane for his influence and wished him luck for the future.


There was one notable absentee from the list of tributes. Gareth Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final after coming on as a substitute, has not shared his thoughts on Zidane's resignation.


The Welshman spoke after the final of his desire to start matches and his frustration at being left out of the team. It was thought that he might seek a move elsewhere but Zidane's departure puts his future back in the balance.

Zidane also won one La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups during his time at the Bernabeu.

