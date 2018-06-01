Roman Abramovich to Demand Staggering Fee If He Decides to Sell Chelsea After Visa Controversy

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Roman Abramovich could sell Chelsea after he was denied a UK visa and subsequently shelved the club's plans for a new stadium - but he will demand a hefty price.

The Russian billionaire was banned from entering the UK last month after his investor visa expired, with the British government continuing their war of words with the Kremlin.

If Abramovich now decides to sell Chelsea, The Times reports that the club's value will be somewhere between the £1.17bn that Abramovich has put into the club and Forbes' valuation of £1.4bn. KPMG’s enterprise value of Chelsea is slightly lower, at £1.26 billion.

Abramovich has obtained Israeli citizenship and can therefore enter the UK as a visitor, but not in a working capacity. Despite this loophole, the situation has soured Abramovich's opinion of the UK and complicated his position at Chelsea.

Chelsea's plans for a new stadium were put on hold indefinitely this week due to an "unfavourable investment climate." It has not been confirmed that the Abramovich situation is the reason, but that is the assumption of most observers.

The new stadium would have had a capacity of 60,000 - a significant increase on the current 41,600 capacity of Stamford Bridge.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Abramovich became Chelsea owner in 2003 and with the help of his financial input, Chelsea were able to appoint Jose Mourinho and win their first two league titles in 50 years.

The Blues have gone through seven permanent managers and several interim bosses since Mourinho left but their success has continued, with a total of 15 major honours won under Abramovich's regime.

The latest Sunday Times rich list values the Russian at £9.3bn.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)