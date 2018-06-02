Austria face Germany in an international friendly on Saturday at Wörthersee Stadium in Austria.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return from a nine-month injury break on Saturday as he attempts to be fit for the World Cup. The reigning world champions will announce their final 23-man squad by the June 4 FIFA roster deadline, and Neuer is making a bid to make the team after missing most of Bayern Munich's season.

Austria failed to make the World Cup, but it is ranked No. 26 in the world by FIFA. The Austrians finished fourth in their qualifying group behind Serbia, Ireland and Wales.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

​Live Stream: You can watch the match live via WatchESPN and the ESPN+ app.